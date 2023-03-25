A criminal investigation into the death of former MIVD employee Hans van de Ven has been discontinued. According to the Public Prosecution Service, there are no indications that the 69-year-old Amstelvener was murdered. Van de Ven was found dead in a bath under suspicious circumstances two years ago. After investigation by this site, the police investigation was reopened.
#MIVD #man #dead #bath #died #natural
Golf | Matilda Castren made birdies and advanced handsomely to the next round in Phoenix
Castren moved up more than 70 spots on the second day of LPGA Tour play.Matilda Castren got into great shape...
Leave a Reply