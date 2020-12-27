Model Anna Lesun, winner of the Miss Yekaterinburg 2012 contest, said that an unknown man attacked her in New York.

According to the girl, the incident took place in the Soho area on west Broadway. While walking the dog, a well-dressed young man approached her and asked for money. After refusing, he began to behave aggressively and threaten.

“He said he would kick my dog ​​and started approaching me. Then he pushed with his fist, but it didn’t hurt me much. I pushed him back and started swearing in Russian, ”she said on Instagram on December 26.

According to the model, the attacker did not expect such resistance, so he called the girl and left her behind.

Lesun noted that the man raised his hand to her for the first time. After that, she seriously thought about training in self-defense.

On December 14, it was reported that an unknown man attacked the journalist of the Kyiv Live TV channel during a live broadcast in Kiev.