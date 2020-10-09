Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World title in 2017 very soon, is going to step into Hindi cinema. Manushi is going to drop her beautiful beauty on the silver screen for the first time with Bollywood player Akshay Kumar. Manushi will appear in Yash Raj Films (YRF) ‘Prithviraj’. Let me tell you that this film is the first period film to be made under the Yash Raj banner. Well, Manushi Chillar is going to make her debut in Bollywood under such a big banner, but do you know which director she wishes to work with. According to sources, when Manushi ss. After watching Rajamouli’s film ‘Baahubali’, he made up his mind to work in films.

According to media reports, Manushi Chillar had said in one of her interviews that- ‘S.S. After watching the big movies of Rajamouli, his dreams of becoming an actress had wings, he films the actress’ roles in his films with great beauty. Rajamouli sir is a brilliant director of our time. His films are different. His ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Magadheera’ are my favorite films. I will work hard to work in a big project like Bahubali in the future.

Let us tell you that Manushi Chillar crowned Miss World in the year 2017. After Priyanka Chopra (Priyanka Chopra), this charisma was done by Manushi Chillar after 17 years. Very soon she is going to step into Bollywood as well. At the same time, what do we know that soon he can see them in SS Rajamouli’s films too.