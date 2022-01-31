(Reuters) – Former Miss United States Cheslie Kryst, 30, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the television show “Extra,” died after apparently jumping off a building in Manhattan, NYPD told the Washington Post .

Kryst died on Sunday, the show said.

“With devastation and great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family said in a statement. “His great light was one that inspired others around the world with its beauty and strength.”

Kryst earned an MBA and a law degree from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Before Kryst entered the Miss USA pageant, she worked as a lawyer, providing pro bono legal work for inmates who received unfair prison sentences, according to the Washington Post.

She was part of the group of five black women who won the world’s top five beauty pageants that year for the first time, the Post reported.

After her win, Kryst began working as a correspondent for the entertainment show “Extra”.

“Our hearts are broken. Not only was Cheslie a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our ‘Extra’ family and touched the entire crew,” the show’s producers said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien)

