Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Sunbathes in Bikini on Rhode Island Beach

American model and actress, winner of the Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012 contests Olivia Culpo sunbathed in a tiny swimsuit on the beach in Rhode Island, USA. The photos appeared on her Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 32-year-old celebrity shared a series of photos where her figure was captured from different angles. Thus, she posed full-length against a wall and stood in a tent overlooking the sea, turning her back to the camera.

The model wore a red bikini with a floral pattern. The set she chose included a push-up bra with underwire and a yellow frill and a V-shaped thong with ties on the hips. She also tried on a baseball cap and sunglasses. The former beauty queen had a ring with a massive transparent stone on her finger. It is known that on June 29, she married American football player Christian McCaffrey.

