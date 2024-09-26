Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2024 – 17:54

Two former employees of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship presented a representation against former minister Silvio Almeida to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for insult and defamation. The information was published by columnist Aguirre Talento, from UOL, and confirmed by Estadão.

The defense of Kelly Garcéz and Iany Brum, former coordinators of Dial 100, accuse Silvio Almeida of attacking “directly against the honor, decorum and dignity of federal public servants with repercussions on the credibility of public administration and the institutional services of the ministerial portfolio ” when citing them in a note released by the minister when the case of his alleged harassment against members of the federal government came to light.

The representation is signed by lawyer Paulo Emílio Catta Preta. The case is being carried out under secrecy. Wanted by Estadãothe former minister’s lawyers did not comment.

In the note released by the Ministry of Human Rights, on September 6, the ministry says that the NGO Me Too, which revealed the alleged cases of sexual harassment that were allegedly committed by the minister, has a “controversial relationship history” with the ministry and cites an alleged attempt at interference by the organization in a bid for the general coordination of Dial 100.

“Me Too was in negotiations, in 2023, with the then managers of the General Coordination of Dial 100, requesting undue changes to the bidding format in force at MDHC. The organization’s position was contrary to the separation of the ‘Ligue 180’ and ‘Disque 100’ services, resulting from the separation of the department in relation to the Ministry of Women. It is worth paying attention to the fact that, in addition to being a political decision already taken by the ministries involved, it could not even be discussed with a possible participant in the bidding process, as it would constitute a conflict of interests”, he says.

The text mentions Kelly Garcéz and Iany Brum by name. According to the ministry, the former employees had tried to “contour the bidding nature of Dial 100, with the intention of meeting their interests in negotiations” with the department.

“Attempts were made by the organization to outline the bidding nature of Dial 100, with the intention of meeting its interests in the negotiations. So, on December 23, 2023, an agenda was held with the presence of a lawyer representing the Me Too organization, Marina Ganzarolli, together with the then managers of the General Coordination of Dial 100, Kelly Caroline dos Santos Garcéz and Iany Macedo Brum ”, stated the ministry at the time.

The representation also criticizes the use of official government communication channels by the former minister against the civil servants. “It demonstrates an evident misuse of functions and use of public resources for private purposes.”

The note was taken from the Ministry of Human Rights website.