Dialogues obtained by the corporation show strategies by Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense) to question the 2022 elections

Former Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira compared the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to a “enemy” and said during a meeting in July 2022 with government leaders that he used the Armed Forces to try to re-elect the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The records of the speeches were obtained by the PF (Federal Police) and described in a determination this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 8 MB).

According to the PF report, Nogueira demonstrated distrust in the Court's electoral inspection process, saying that the Electoral Transparency Commission is “for English to see”. Bolsonaro's former minister would have suggested a greater presence of the Armed Forces to guarantee the ex-president's re-election.

“What I feel at this moment is just on the line of contact with the enemy […] I see the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense in this line of contact. We have to step up and help in this sense so that we are not alone in the process”said Nogueira, according to the corporation’s records.

In addition to the former Minister of Defense, the following were present at the meeting:

Jair Bolsonaro – then President of the Republic;

Anderson Torres – then Minister of Justice;

Augusto Heleno – then chief minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office); It is

Walter Braga Netto – then chief minister of the Civil House.

To the group present, Nogueira would have guaranteed weekly meetings with the commanders of the Armed Forces so that the elections “transform themselves” in what they “dreamed”.

“In closing, Mr. President, I am holding meetings with Force commanders almost weekly. This scenario, we study, we work. We have meetings ahead, which are decisive for us to see what can be done; what actions can be taken so that we can have transparency, security, audit conditions and that the elections take place the way we dream”, declared Nogueira.

In view of the above, Bolsonaro would have encouraged the bodies behind the Electoral Commission, including the Armed Forces, to produce a document that attests to the impossibility of a “fairness of elections” in 2022.

“Guys, losing an election is not a problem at all. We cannot lose democracy in a rigged election! Look at the [Edson] Fachin [então presidente do TSE]. Guys have no limits. I'm not going to say that Fachin is taking US$30 million. I'm not going to say that there. What [Roberto] Barroso [ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal] It's taking US$30 million. I'm not going to say that there. That Alexandre de Moraes [ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal] It's taking US$50 million. I'm not going to say that there. I'm not going to take it that way. I have no proof, man! But something weird is happening.”said the former president, according to a PF report.

Because of the statements obtained by the PF, Minister Alexandre de Moraes authorized search and seizure measures at addresses linked to Nogueira, in addition to retaining the former minister's passport.

OPERATION Tempus Veritatis

The PF (Federal Police) launched this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) a operation against Jair Bolsonaro and allies for an alleged coup attempt during the former president's administration. The court ordered the former chief executive to hand over his passport to the PF.

The agents carry out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures, such as the prohibition of maintaining contact with the others being investigated, the prohibition of leaving the country, with the delivery of passports within 24 hours and suspension the exercise of public functions.

Searches are carried out in Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Goiás and the Federal District. The legal measures were issued by the STF.

In a note, the PF said that the operation investigates “criminal organization that acted in the attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, to obtain a political advantage by maintaining the then President of the Republic in power”.

