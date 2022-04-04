Former minister Stef Blok (VVD) will become the national coordinator who will lead the implementation of the sanctions against Russia. Minister Wopke Hoekstra writes that on Monday a letter to the House of Representatives. Blok was successively Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate in the Rutte III Cabinet.

On Friday, the cabinet announced that a sanctions coordinator must be appointed. According to Minister Hoekstra, this must ensure coordination between all departments involved and ‘appeal and encourage them’.

The announcement follows criticism in the House of Representatives towards Hoekstra, who would have implemented the internationally agreed sanctions too slowly. The parties of PvdA, GroenLinks, D66, SP, Volt and Omtzigt in particular expressed their dissatisfaction with the cabinet’s efforts to date. “Embarrassing and unacceptable,” said GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver about the minister’s explanation.