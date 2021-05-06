American leader Joe Biden, who served as vice president in 2011, was not convinced of the need to eliminate Osama bin Laden, the leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). This was stated by former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, reports Fox News.

According to him, he himself until recently believed that during the operation it was necessary to use not “navy seals”, but a drone. “I was worried that regardless of the success of the raid, Pakistan’s response would be so severe that they would cut the supply line (…) and we would lose the war over Afghanistan overnight. However, in a couple of days I was convinced that this is the best alternative, ”- said Gates.

The former minister added that after that he called President Barack Obama’s national security adviser and said he supported the raid. To a clarifying question from a journalist about whether it was possible to convince Biden of this, Gates replied: “As I understand it, yes.”

The ex-Defense Minister also added that the United States, against the background of the withdrawal of its troops, should try to “pull out of Afghanistan” and the translators who helped them. “The lives of these people and their families will be in jeopardy. They work for America, they risked for our troops. We have obligations to them, ”he said.

The official withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 and will last until September 11, although the actual withdrawal of troops began in April. US President Joe Biden explained this decision by his conviction that the military forces of the United States and European countries can neither create nor maintain a stable Afghan government.

The operation to eliminate bin Laden was called the “Spear of Neptune” and was carried out on May 2, 2011. On that day, the United States raided a mansion in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad where the militant behind the September 11 terrorist attack was hiding.