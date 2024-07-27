Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outlines Trump’s possible strategy for the Ukraine war. Seven points are intended to bring Russia to the negotiating table. But the predictions seem naive.

Washington, DC – For about two and a half years, the Ukraine Warand there seems to be no end in sight. Although the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj recently more willing to talk than in recent monthsbut Russia says it is still insisting on its own conditions. Donald Trump However, this complex conflict is not a problem if one believes the words of the former president – ​​and those of his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

End of the Ukraine war: Trump should “restore peace through strength”

“The White House has no strategy for victory, and Americans are rightly concerned. While Biden stumbled into war through weakness, Trump could restore peace through strength,” Pompeo writes in a guest article for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ)The Republican writes that there is “no evidence” to support the fears of many experts who believe that if Trump is re-elected he will give up Ukraine and force it to make “peace”. Rather, the conflict could end more or less “immediately” under Trump.

Only the “weakness of the Biden administration” has brought Ukraine into its current situation; the White House has “no strategy for victory.” Trump, on the other hand, was the one who lifted Obama’s arms embargo against Ukraine in 2017 and supplied the country with Javelin missiles “that saved Kiev in the first days of the Russian invasion,” Pompeo said. He also emphasized Trump’s backing for the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who, in defiance of the hardliners, pushed through more military aid for Ukraine. He failed to mention, however, the fact that it was precisely the Trump-loyal “MAGA” wing of the Republicans that had resisted the approval of aid – and some of them still do so today.

Still in the Oval Office: the then US President Donald Trump during a phone call. In the background, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks over his shoulder. © Leigh Vogel/Imago

According to Pompeo: With these seven points Trump could force Russia to the negotiating table

But Donald Trump’s former top diplomat wants to know exactly how the old (and then new) US president could ensure a quick peace in Ukraine. He lists seven key points that should make war more difficult for Russia and bring it to the negotiating table:

“Unleash America’s energy potential” to boost the US economy, lower prices and shrink Putin’s war budget.

The US should further develop its relations with Saudi Arabia and Israel and work together against Iran to stabilize the Middle East and defuse the Gaza crisis. This would give the Saudis the opportunity to work with the US to push Russia out of global energy markets.

Impose “real sanctions” against Russia; Russian banks should not be exempt from the punitive measures.

Washington must increase its defense and show Russia (and China) that they “cannot compete” with their own defense capabilities – after all, Russia’s economy is “smaller than that of Texas.”

NATO must be “revitalized,” so European members should “pay their fair share” and increase national defense spending to 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Instead of supporting Ukraine with US taxes, Kiev should be loaned as much money as possible in order to defeat Russia.

All restrictions on the use of Western weapons should be lifted so that Ukraine can also attack Russian territory.

Pompeo stressed that this plan would “restore a position of strength, and Mr. Putin will understand that the war must end,” especially as the ruler would face increasing costs.

Possible Trump plan: Ukraine’s NATO accession as a condition for negotiations

While the steps demanded by Pompeo seem partly conceivable, the consequences he predicts seem naive. Wladimir Putinnot Volodymyr ZelenskyAccording to him, only Donald Trump would be able to set the conditions for an agreement. Mike Pompeo also worked out these conditions together with David J. Urban, a senior Republican strategist.

Kiev would “build up extensive defense forces” so that “Russia never attacks again.” And further: “Nobody recognizes the occupation and alleged annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia.” Crimea, on the other hand, would be demilitarized and Ukraine would become a NATO member as quickly as possible.

However, the latter point is likely to be the sticking point in any negotiations – alongside the status of Crimea. For years, Moscow has been spinning the narrative that the West wants to use Ukraine to expand NATO’s borders and “threaten” Russia more and more. In the course of the Ukraine war, the Kremlin’s narratives were expanded to include the denial of Ukrainian sovereignty and plenty of historical revisionism – often peppered with the term “Russophobia”.

Donald Trump wants to bring peace: Can he solve the Ukraine war?

It currently seems very unlikely that Russia would sit down at a negotiating table with Kiev in view of these conditions. This is also because Pompeo also envisages Ukraine joining the EU. But only if Vladimir Putin were to approve the conditions from the USA would the West “gradually lift” the sanctions. They would finally be lifted completely when Ukraine joins NATO.

“The last thing Trump wants in his second term is a foreign policy failure that distracts from his domestic agenda and makes Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan look like a success by comparison,” the former secretary of state said.

Trump himself recently spoke to Zelensky on the phone and stressed his desire to end the war. However, he reportedly did not give the Ukrainian president any details. “I am grateful to President Zelensky for reaching out to me because as your next President of the United States, I will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and destroyed countless innocent families,” Trump wrote on July 19 on his online platform Truth Social. (nak)