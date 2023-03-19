To Comprova, the bank said that, currently, the economist has “no relationship” with the financial institution

investigated content: tweet quote “pure corruption” when stating that the economist Paulo Guedes returned to direct the BTG Pactual, a bank he had left to become Minister of Economy. The publication also states that the bank is the current “owner of the BR gas stations and the debt portfolio of Banco do Brasil”.

where it was published: Twitter.

Conclusion of Comprova: the post that says that Paulo Guedes returned to the board of BTG Pactual after stepping down to be Minister of Economy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and that the bank owns the BR gas stations.

The publication exaggerates when stating that the institution is the owner of the debt portfolio of the Bank of Brazil. BTG was, in fact, assigned a portfolio, but not all of BB’s credits.

Guedes, who was one of the founders of Banco Pactual in 1983, was no longer at the institution –which was renamed BTG Pactual in 2009– since 1998. provesThe the bank’s press office said that the former minister does not have “no relationship” with the institution.

Furthermore, the company that owns the BR stations is vibrate energypublicly traded and which does not have BTG Pactual in its membership, according to the bank’s advisory.

The analyzed tweet also says that BTG Pactual owns Banco do Brasil’s credit portfolio. This information proceeds, as the credit report was sold to the bank at the end of 2021. At the time, the procedure was questioned by the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União), on the grounds that the assignment of the credit portfolio to BTG took place without the “due justifications” market.

To the CGU auditors, Banco do Brasil declared that it followed strict governance processes for the assignment and that it had legal advice and monitoring of the process by a risk committee.

O proves Contacted Banco do Brasil’s communications department by e-mail and asked if the institution’s loan portfolio had been assigned to BTG. O state bank confirmed the existence of this operation and stated that there were no irregularities in the transaction.

publication reach: Comprova investigates suspicious content with greater reach on social networks. The verified post had 49,200 views, 928 shares, and over 2,300 likes as of March 16.

What the publisher says: Contacted via private message on Twitter, the author of the profile @gil_alcon, who describes himself as “PT, Lula and anti-fascist” repeated that Guedes maintains a relationship with BTG Pactual.

How do we check: the 1st step was, through Google searches, to find reports, such as the one in Piauí and the InfoMoney, about the relationship between Paulo Guedes and the companies mentioned in the post. Different company websites and BTG Pactual’s press office were also consulted.

What can we learn from this check: Disinformers often create conspiracy theories and “present” bombastic information. When the content of a post that was not published by professional vehicles brings something that seems to be very incredible involving the political universe, be suspicious. Search for the terms used in the publication on search engines and see if trusted sites provided the information.

why do we investigate: Comprova monitors suspicious content posted on social networks and messaging apps about public policies and elections at the federal level and opens investigations for those publications that have achieved greater reach and engagement. You can also suggest checks by WhatsApp 11 97045-4984.

