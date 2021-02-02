The investigation began a pre-investigation check on the death of ex-Minister of Agriculture Alexander Nazarchuk in Altai. This is reported by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to the assistant to the head of the regional investigative department of the UK Elena Konovalova.

The Altai Regional Legislative Assembly previously reported that Nazarchuk died at the age of 82 in the village of Solnechnoye. According to preliminary information, one of the versions of the reason for the death of the former minister was a gas leak. However, investigators working on the scene have not yet been able to find obvious evidence of gas poisoning, so only a forensic medical examination can establish the exact cause of death.

Alexander Nazarchuk since 1994 1996 served as the Minister of Agriculture and Food of Russia. After retirement, he returned to the Altai Territory and for almost 12 years headed the Altai Regional Council of People’s Deputies.