Jaswant Singh (jaswant singh jasol) of Barmer, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government of the country, passed away. He breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 82 after being ill for a long time. This year he suffered a head injury. After this, Jaswant was in a coma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted expressing condolences on Singh’s death. He said, he will always be remembered for his different view of politics and society. He also contributed significantly in strengthening the BJP. I will always remember the discussions with him. Condolences to his family and supporters.

Handled all three important departments like foreign, defense and finance

Jaswant Singh held important responsibilities in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was entrusted with the important matters of foreign, defense and finance of the country. He had special stature and respect in the party and government. It is said that after the nuclear test in 1998, when the US imposed strict restrictions on India, Jaswant spoke to the US.



Jaswant’s role in aircraft hijack case in Kandahar

24 December 1999 about 21 years ago Coming to Delhi from Kathmandu, capital of Nepal Indian Airlines Plane of I C–814 Was kidnapped. After the aircraft stopped in Amritsar, Lahore and Dubai this The aircraft was taken to Kandhar in Afghanistan and 31 December Till then this aircraft was standing at Kandhar Airport itself. Then there was the occupation of Taliban. And to save the passengers, the Indian government had to leave three terrorists. These terrorists included Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Maulana Masood Azhar. Jaswant Singh had gone to Kandahar with these terrorists.

Contested the election of Vice President but lost, expelled from BJP

The BJP had fielded a vice-presidential candidate in 2012 but then lost to UPA candidate Hamid Ansari. When he praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his book, there was a lot of ruckus. BJP expelled him from the party. However, in 2010, the party also returned home. He got a Lok Sabha election ticket from Barmer in 2014 but he could not win in front of Colonel Sonaram Chaudhary. Jaswant Singh left the party after this.