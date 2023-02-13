Accountancy and tax consultancy firm Deloitte has appointed former minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice and Security, CDA) as the new top man for the legal services branch. The company confirms this on Monday after reporting by it Financial Daily. Grapperhaus has been employed by Deloitte since February 1, which initially withheld the appointment due to the personal security of the former minister.

Grapperhaus held the ministerial post in the Rutte III cabinet until January 2022. Before that, he worked for decades as an employment lawyer, of which almost twenty years as a partner at law firm Allen & Overy. Deloitte has long had great ambitions in the field of legal services and hopes to compete with large law firms with Grapperhaus, according to the FD. The former minister succeeds Frederieke Leeflang, who left after a year’s employment at the end of 2021 to become chairman of the board of directors of the Dutch Public Broadcasting.

Due to the threat from organized crime, Grapperhaus has been under extra security for some time now. The Public Prosecution Service said it took the threat “very seriously” in mid-January, but could not provide further details about the security measures taken. The parole managed to report that these are threats from the corner of the 31-year-old fugitive Jos L., who would play an important role in the international cocaine trade.

As minister, Grapperhaus attempted to curb organized crime. For example, the fugitive criminal Ridouan Taghi was arrested under his rule. At the same time, during his term of office, the abuses surrounding State Attorney Pels Rijcken came to light. Former CEO Frank Oranje had to take millions of euros from customers, according to research by the Fiod. Grapperhaus had been aware of the investigation for two years, but misinformed the House about it.