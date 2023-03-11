The emedebista is 77 years old and is hospitalized to treat a cancer discovered 1 month ago

Former Civil House Minister Eliseu Padilha (MDB), 77, is hospitalized in serious condition, according to a statement released by the politician’s family.

the former minister of Michel Temer (MDB) is treating a cancer discovered 1 month ago. He is admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre (RS).

This report will receive more information.