Former Minister Eliseu Padilha, 77 years old, died on Monday (13.Mar.2023). He was treating stomach cancer, discovered 1 month ago, and had been hospitalized in serious condition since Saturday (11.Mar) at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre (RS). The information was confirmed by the advisory.

The wake will be on Wednesday (15.Mar), from 10am to 5pm, at Palácio Piratini, in Porto Alegre (RS). Padilha leaves a wife, 6 children and 5 grandchildren.

The former minister was born in Canela (RS). He graduated in law from Unisinos (University of Vale do Rio dos Sinos). He was mayor of Tramandaí (RS) from 1989 to 1992 and federal deputy from 1995 to 2011.

Eliseu Padilha was Minister of the Civil House during the former president’s government Michel Temer (2016-2019). The former minister was investigated as one of the members of the “MDB quadrillion”an alleged criminal organization led by the former president.

According to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), the accused would have violated the “criminal organizations law” (Law 12,850/13), in order to collect bribes through the use of various entities and public bodies.

In May 2021, Federal Justice acquitted Temer and the other MDB politicians. Judge Marcus Vinícius Reis Bastos, of the 12th Federal Court of the Federal District, dismissed the action, considering that the narrated facts do not constitute a crime.

Currently, Padilha was Vice President of Institutional Relations at the Ulysses Guimarães Foundation.