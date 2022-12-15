Genoa – “I bet on the members and not on ten managers of the Nazarene”. The former minister Paula DeMichelicandidate at the Democratic Party congress for the position of national secretary, from Genoa relaunches her race towards the internal challenge to the Dems, with a public meeting at the Mentelocale, where she decided to present her book “Concretely. People first“.

“I have decided to value subscribers it means making them decide on the important things, on the leading groups and the reforms to be made. The Democratic Party has never really made its members express themselves on important issues, such as the environment, work and taxation – explained De Micheli – I believe that only a participation that decides is a motivating participation, otherwise we run the risk of a silent, slow and inexorable either towards disengagement or towards other parties or movements. We must come out of this congress stronger, putting ideas into the field and valuing people who have always made the Democratic Party exist”.

On the possible candidacy of Gianni Cuperlo as secretary, De Micheli explained that “I have great esteem for Gianni, I supported him in the past when he ran for secretary but I believe that a person like him on many issues can support a candidacy like mine”.

Among the public, in addition to the former provincial secretary of the PD and city councilor Albert Pandolfosupporter of De Micheli at the congress, there is also the deputy of the Cinquestelle Movement, Roberto Traversi, who was Undersecretary for Transport in the Conte Bis government just when De Micheli was the holder of the dicastery. “I’m here because I have an excellent personal friendship with Paola”, commented the pentastellato parliamentarian.