Former Industry Minister Rogozhnik was appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Russia

Former Minister of Industry of the Republic Alexander Rogozhnik was appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Russia. This was reported by someone close to the press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Telegram-channel “Pool First”.

In accordance with the decision of the head of the republic, Rogozhnik replaced Dmitry Krutoy in the post of ambassador, who was appointed head of the presidential administration.