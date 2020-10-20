In Moscow, the court recovered 32.5 billion rubles from the former Minister for the Open Government, Mikhail Abyzov. Reported by the agency “Moscow”.

The money was turned into state revenue. The ex-minister’s lawyer said that the court did not accept a number of petitions submitted by the defense. In particular, he refused to request the results of the 2015 prosecutor’s check, as well as to appoint a handwriting examination. The lawyer noted that Abyzov denies that the signature on the documents belongs to him.

Earlier it was reported that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia discovered new multimillion-dollar accounts of the former minister. It was noted that the Basmanny Court, at the request of the Investigative Committee, allowed the seizure of Abyzov’s funds in Russian and foreign banks.

On July 14, 2019, the Investigative Committee of Russia established Abyzov’s involvement in new crimes. The investigation revealed episodes of legalization of money obtained by criminal means and commercial bribery. The accomplices of the former minister’s criminal activities were also identified – these are ex-top managers of the Siberian Energy Company (SIBEKO) Ruslan Vlasov, Yana Balan and Oksana Rozhenkova, and Oleg Serebrennikov, director of the Ru-Kom company.

According to the investigation, Abyzov was the actual owner of the controlling stake in SIBEKO, but he concealed this by registering securities in offshore companies. In 2017, he decided to sell his block of shares, gave 78 million rubles to the former top managers of SIBEKO Ruslan Vlasov, Yana Balan and Oksana Rozhenkova, who, secretly from shareholders and regulatory authorities, passed on significant information about the company’s activities to a potential buyer of shares.

Abyzov was arrested at the end of March 2019. The investigation believes that his company received 32 billion rubles in its accounts. The former minister is also suspected of laundering 30 billion rubles. Abyzov does not admit his guilt.