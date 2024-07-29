The transfer market in Europe It seems to be gradually becoming active after the pause experienced by the Eurocup and the America Cup. All the teams from the Old Continent have reactivated the machinery and there is a Colombian player who could unleash a three-way fight.

Carlos Andres Gomez It is one of the pearls that the Major League Soccer (MLS) from the United States and its good performance on American soil would not be going unnoticed in Europewho looks for fast wingers with technique and dribbling.

The 21-year-old winger shines with the Real Salt Lake of the MLS, where he is an undisputed starter, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists in 23 games played, 22 of them starting from the first minute.

Germany and the Netherlands have their eyes on Gomez

According to information from journalist Guillermo Arango, the ex millionaires would be on the agenda of three giants of Europe which could give a qualitative leap to the career of the skilled footballer.

He Bayer Leverkusen, German champion, the Borussia Dortmund and the Ajax of the Netherlands, They would be following in the footsteps of the Quibdó native, who is already in the process of being part of the Colombian National Team with coach Néstor Lorenzo. In fact, he scored a goal in one of the friendlies played in December against Venezuela and Mexico.

The three European teams would have made an inquiry for the Colombian, according to the journalist’s information, and would be evaluating a possible signing for a player who shone during his time at Millionaires. In the Betplay League He played more than 3,000 minutes in 49 games, scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in his three years as Ambassador.

Carlos Andres Gomez He arrived in the United States in January 2023 and left nearly $3.5 million in Millonarios’ coffers. His current value is around $5 million and rising.

We have to wait to see how much money he would ask for. Real Salt Lake European clubs are asking for the Colombian winger, but the valuation may not be less than 10 million euros, given the current situation of the transfer market in Europe.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS