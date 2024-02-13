A jury in Multnomah County (Oregon, United States) has found Peruvian player Andy Polo guilty of attacking his ex-partner and mother of his children, Génesis Alarcón, and will have to pay him $600,000 in compensation, reported the victim's lawyer.

Polo, today a player for Universitario and who played for Millonarios in 2014, He was reported by his then partner for a 2021 case in the US, when he played for the Portland Timbers of the MLS.

In March 2022, the victim broadcast some audios on a local tabloid program in which she can be heard begging the player to stop abusing her in front of her children.

Andy Polo (right) played in Milllonarios in 2014

The legal issue that could cause Polo not to pay compensation

Alarcón's lawyer, Michael Fuller, informed the sports media ESPN that The Bicolor player has received the maximum financial penalty allowed for this type of case for damages and prejudice, but will only have to pay this amount if he steps on American soil.

“If (Polo) keeps all its assets abroad and does not earn income in the United States, it will probably evade collections,” Fuller said.

Precisely, the Peruvian team will play the group stage of the Copa América in the United States in June, and will travel to Texas, Kansas and Miami.

“You can enter the United States, but we will do our best to 'domesticate' the sentence in the states to which you travel, in the hope of carrying it out against you, while you are physically present on US soil,” added the lawyer.

ESPN recalled that Polo was already sentenced to pay $600,000 to the victim in July 2022, after failing to appear in court, but that he requested a repeat trial.

According to the police report, Polo received a citation in lieu of arrest for harassment after grabbing Alarcón's arm “with her son present,” pulling her hair and pushing her to the ground.

This was Andy Polo's time in Colombian football

Andy Polo was a Millonarios player in 2014.

The Peruvian Andy Polo arrived as a reinforcement to Millonarios in mid-2014, when the team was led by Spanish coach Juan Manuel Lillo.

At that time, Polo was 19 years old and was presented as one of the great soccer prospects in that country. He came from, no less, than Inter Milan, to which he had arrived a year earlier as a free player, after having ended his contract with Universidad de San Martín.

Polo's time at Millonarios was not fortunate. He only played 17 games with the blue shirt (11 in the League, 5 in the Colombia Cup and one in the South American Cup), and He only scored two goals, both in games that Millonarios lost widely: 4-1 against Santa Fe and 4-2 against Águilas Pereira.



After leaving Millos, at the end of 2014, he returned to his country to play for Universitario. He also performed in Morelia in Mexico and in Portland Timbers in the United States. He was called up to the Peruvian team that played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he did not have minutes in that tournament.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports news