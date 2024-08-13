Edgar Guerraformer Colombian player for Millonarios, is a controversial figure in Mexican football, where he plays for Club León.

According to the criteria of

Guerra is currently in the eye of the storm, as he is involved in legal trouble in Mexico after driving while intoxicated.

According to information from the Mexican media, ‘La Afición’, Edgar Guerra was arrested by local authorities after failing a breathalyzer test last Saturday, August 10.

Edgar Guerra, former Millonarios player. Photo:MAURICIO MORENO / THE TIME Share

However, state authorities said that at no time did they realize that he was a professional soccer player and that the procedure was normal because regular operations are carried out by the Secretariat of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection.

The Colombian was released hours later, although it is not known how long he remained in the custody of the authorities, although in Mexico they say that on average people are arrested for this crime between 20 and 36 hours.

“Guerra’s arrest, which was carried out in accordance with standard procedures, could have resulted in a detention of up to 20 hours, as established by traffic regulations for this type of infraction. However, the player managed to avoid this detention period by filing an injunction that allowed his immediate release,” the media explained.

Guerra has played a total of 17 games for León, scoring two goals and providing two assists, although his last game was in the Leagues Cup, on August 8, when he scored a goal in the defeat against Colorado Rapids.

Guerra’s version

In a statement on social media, Guerra explained what happened, saying that he came across a police operation and tested positive for alcohol. “It’s a lesson for my future,” said the player, and offered his apologies.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news