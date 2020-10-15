Retired military officials have urged President Ramnath Kovind to take stern action against those who are spreading the lie on social media that the ‘Muslim Regiment’ of the Indian Army refused to fight the 1965 war against China . Retired soldiers told the President that India never formed a Muslim regiment, but such white lies have been going on since May 2013 and are still being spread indiscriminately on social media. He said that in the event of military tension with both Pakistan and China, propagating such lies is very dangerous.

Fear of ISI’s hand behind spreading rumors

The President is the supreme commander of the Indian Army. The letter written to him was signed by 120 former soldiers, including former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas, including 24 Two and Three Star General. He wrote to our colleague, the Times of India in the letter, Prakashat Lt Gen S.K. a. Hasan has mentioned a blog by (retired). In this blog Hasnain has expressed fears that the rumor of Muslim regiment refusing to participate in the 1965 war is being spread by Pakistan’s ISI.



Examples of bravery of Muslim soldiers

The letter says, “We want to tell that Muslims are fighting on behalf of different regiments of the Indian Army, which signifies their immense loyalty to our country.” The former soldiers counted the example, saying that in 1965 war, Havildar Abdul Hamid was given Paramveer Chakra, the highest military award, Major (later Lieutenant General) Mohammad Zaki and Major Abdul Rafi Khan got the Vir Chakra. Apart from these, many Muslim soldiers fought the 1965 battle.

The letter states that even during the partition of 1947, Brigadier Usman preferred to remain in the Indian Army while his Balochistan Regiment moved to Pakistan. Brigadier Usman was approached by Jinnah himself. Former soldiers said, ‘Brigadier Usman fought against the Pakistani invasion of Kashmir and was the senior-most officer to have received the Veeragati during action in July 1948. He was awarded the Mahavir Chakra after his death.

The letter calls for stern action to be taken in the matter immediately, stating the need to preserve the non-political and secular mood of the Indian Army. He also demanded a warning to Facebook and Twitter.