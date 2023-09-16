The Special Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has obtained a historic conviction against eight individuals in the state of Michoacán, Mexico. These individuals were found guilty of a series of crimes linked to drug trafficking and possession of firearms for exclusive use of the Army, Navy and National Air Force.

The group of defendants, identified as Roberto “A”, Juan “C”, Juan Carlos “R”, Marcelino “P”, Pedro “B”, Guillermo “R”, Carlos Daniel “G” and Marco “M”, were apprehended in May 2021 in the municipality of Tangancícuaro, Michoacánthanks to a joint operation carried out by the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) and the National Guard (GN).

During the arrest, items that were essential in the judicial process were confiscated. Among the tests are eight long firearms, eight short firearms supplied, 2,771 cartridges of different calibers, 84 magazines, 61 packages of methamphetamine, 31 bags containing marijuana, five tactical vests, three bibs, two vehicles, five cell phones and one suitcase. See also Jalisco presented violent acts at the beginning of the year

Based on the evidence presented, the Judge assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center of Michoacanlocated in Moreliaissued sentences for the accused. Roberto “A” and Juan “C” face sentences of 16 years, seven months and 15 days in prison due to the seriousness of the crimes and their previous status as former public servants.

On the other hand, Juan Carlos “R”, Marcelino “P”, Pedro “B”, Guillermo “R”, Carlos Daniel “G” and Marco “M” were sentenced to prison terms 13 years and two months in prison each.