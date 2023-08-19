Former MI6 agent Crook: Zelensky conducts demonstrative purges to support the West

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arranges demonstrative purges in state structures and imitates the fight against corruption in order to continue to receive support from Western countries. This scheme of the Ukrainian leader was revealed by the former agent of the British Foreign Intelligence Service (MI6) Alastair Crook on the air of the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

According to the ex-intelligence officer, in reality, corruption and theft are rampant in Ukraine, and Zelensky only pretends to fight them so as not to lose funding from the West. At the same time, very few people really understand how Kyiv disposes of the huge funds that it receives from its Western allies.

“Most likely, Ukraine is the biggest criminal phenomenon of the century – money laundering, corruption, arms fraud, theft of finances and their transfer abroad,” Kruk said.

In July, Crook said the Russian army had completely debunked the myth of US military power during a special military operation in Ukraine. According to him, this was led to “the failure of weapons systems that promised to bring dramatic changes, the failure of theory, the failure of real action.”