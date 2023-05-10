Antonio Carbajal, former goalkeeper of Leon and legend of Mexican football, the first to play 5 World Cups, has passed away at the age of 93. The announcement was made by the Mexican Football Federation which recalls the primacy of the former extreme defender who played in the world championships of 1950 in Brazil, 1954 in Switzerland, 1958 in Sweden, 1962 in Chile and 1966 in England.

Recovery

—

He had been ill for a week and after a short stay in hospital he spent his last hours at home, according to Antonio Moreno, an acquaintance of his and director of the International Football Hall of Fame based in Mexico. His record was then equaled by the German Lothar Matthaeus, the Italian Gianluigi Buffon, the multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and three other Mexicans, the former Veronese Rafa Marquez, the current Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Andres Guardado.