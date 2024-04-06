Former foreign ministers, politicians and presidential candidates supported the decision of the Government of Mexico to break relations with Ecuador, agreeing that international law was violated and Mexican sovereigntywith the capture of former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas.

The statements of former Mexican officials and politicians occur after the Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena will announce the immediate severance of diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

After what was said by the President @lopezobradorfor🇲🇽the right of asylum is sacred and we are acting in full congruence with international conventions, granting asylum to #JorgeGlas I trust that the government of Ecuador will have safe passage as soon as possible. — Alicia Bárcena (@aliciabarcena) April 6, 2024

This, after police broke into the Mexican Embassy in Quito, capital of Ecuador, to arrest the vice president Jorge Glasto whom last Friday, April 5, the Mexican Government granted asylum, after his entry last December.

In this context, the former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard (2018-2023) published in

The action of the Government of Ecuador to forcefully enter the Mexican Embassy in that country, detain an asylum seeker and violate national sovereignty is unprecedented. I support President López Obrador's decision to suspend relations”, he commented.

The action of the Government of Ecuador to forcefully enter the Mexican Embassy in that country, detain an asylum seeker and violate national sovereignty is unprecedented. I support President López Obrador's decision to suspend relations — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 6, 2024 html:

The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2015-2017) Claudia Ruiz Massieu He indicated, through the same social network, that the entry of police or any other force into the embassy of any country is a “serious violation of diplomatic law.”

The entry of police or any other force into the embassy of any country is a serious violation of diplomatic law. If it is confirmed that this has just happened against our embassy in Ecuador 🇪🇨, the international community must condemn it in its clearest terms… — Claudia Ruiz Massieu (@ruizmassieu) April 6, 2024

He considered that, by this act, the international community should condemn in its strongest terms the break-in at the Mexican embassy.

The president of the Mexican Senate, Ana Lilia Riveraalso condemned the invasion of the Ecuadorian police into the Mexican embassy and considered an act of violation of the Vienna Convention and the country's sovereignty.

“We demand respect for our sovereignty and the integrity of our embassy and diplomatic staff,” he stated in X.

Likewise, he asked the Government of Ecuador to reconsider its actions and resume diplomatic channels to resolve any dispute.

He @senadomexicano strongly condemns the invasion of the Ecuadorian Government police into our embassy. The act is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the sovereignty of #Mexico🇲🇽. We demand respect for our sovereignty and… — Senator Ana Lilia Rivera (@AnaLiliaRivra) April 6, 2024 html:

The opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvezalso spoke out against the capture of the former Ecuadorian vice president at the Mexican Embassy in Quito.

You may or may not agree with the administration of justice in other countries, but the diplomatic headquarters of any foreign nation are inviolable.

“About what happened at the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador: You may or may not agree with the administration of justice in other countries, but the diplomatic headquarters of any foreign nation are inviolable,” he stated.

While, the candidate of the ruling party in Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumindicated that the invasion of the Mexican embassy is also “an affront to diplomacy and international law that is inadmissible.”

“I express all my solidarity and support for President López Obrador in the defense of our sovereignty,” he added.

In her message, Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena warned that Mexican diplomatic personnel will leave Ecuador immediately and hoped that the necessary guarantees would be offered by the authorities of that country.

Furthermore, he anticipated that Mexico will appeal to the International Court of Justice to denounce Ecuador's responsibility for violations of International Law.

On the night of April 5, members of the Ecuadorian police entered the consular compound to apprehend Glaswhere police could be seen climbing walls and fences of the diplomatic headquarters and then leaving that residence, which was heavily guarded by the military from early on, at a time of tension between both governments.

Ecuadorian police entered the consular compound to apprehend Glas Photo:AFP Share

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO