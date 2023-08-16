Yesterday, the reception committee for candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2023 at the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center in Al Dhait witnessed a remarkable turnout of those wishing to run.

And “Emirates Today” monitored the influx of male and female citizens wishing to run, including former members of the Federal National Council, who wanted to repeat the experience by running for membership of the Council.

The center also witnessed the influx of new candidates who registered their data, amidst a welcome by the members of the Elections Committee present in the center, and male and female volunteers.

Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, a member of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections, said that the Ras Al Khaimah Elections Committee finished its preparation early to receive those wishing to run, and register their data within the approved plan to facilitate their reception and registration procedures.

He explained that the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center was equipped with every means of comfort to receive election candidates, as a team of volunteers was deployed in the center to receive those wishing to run, and to inspect the papers required for each of them before entering the registration room. The reception and registration process is easy and takes only a few minutes.