'This is war' It saw various models and influencers pass by during its years on the air. Paloma Fiuza, Melissa Loza and Michelle Soifer are some of those who stayed competing in the program broadcast by América TV; However, others decided to take different paths, such as a former reality show participant who announced that she will become mother for the first time. In this note, learn how he announced his pregnancy this young woman to her family, which surprised her followers on social networks.

Who is the former 'EEG' participant who announced her pregnancy?

Through her social networks, the former reality girl Francesca Zignago surprised by announcing that she is pregnant with her first child with her partner, Diego Reategui. The 30-year-old shared a post on her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy status to her followers, who were shocked by the way the influencer shared the news with her family. she.

“Our baby on the way. These are the reactions that we were able to record. We are surrounded by a lot of love, thank you for accompanying us and getting excited with us,” He pointed out at the beginning.

“I'm dying of nerves for this new stage, which I know is going to fill my heart in an inexplicable way… I will tell you how everything is going and the long process that lies ahead.”he added.

Francesca Zignago said that she is dying of nerves for this new stage. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Who is Francesca Zignago and how is she related to the singer Gian Marco Zignago?

The name of Francesca ZignagoHe became known in the TV world after joining 'This is war' in 2014. It should be noted that that same year the popular 'Peque' left the program; However, she returned three years later. After her final departure from this reality show, the young woman also acted in soap operas such as 'Ven, baila, quinceañera'.

It should be noted that Francesca is related to the composer Gian Marco Zignago. In an interview for Pandora magazine, the young woman noted: “He is my cousin, but not my first cousin, but his father is my father's first cousin, so we would be like second cousins. In fact, he is older than me and we haven't had much contact. “He has always been doing his thing, we have seen each other at some family gatherings, but I feel happy because he is an example to follow,” accurate.