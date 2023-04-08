Paul Cattermole, member of the English pop group S Club 7, has passed away just months after the band announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour. He was 46 years old.

“We are truly devastated by the death of our brother Paul,” he said. S Club 7 it’s a statement. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were lucky to have had him in our lives and we are grateful for the amazing memories we have. He will be sorely missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and the band at this time.”

Cattermole’s family also issued a statement, saying the singer was found yesterday, April 6, at his home in Dorset and “was pronounced dead that afternoon.” The cause of death is still unknown.

“Dorset Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances,” the family’s statement continued. “Family, friends and fellow members of S Club They request privacy at this time.”

S Club 7 was formed in 1998, at the height of the pop of the nineties, created by the ex-manager of Spice Girls, Simon Fuller. During the group’s early run, they released four albums, beginning with “S Club” in 1999 and ending with “Seeing Double” in 2002, although Cattermole only participated in the first three, leaving the group in early 2002. S Club they also starred in a variety of television shows and movies, often playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

Although S Club 7 had only one top 10 hit in the United States (“Never Had a Dream Come True“), achieved four UK number ones: their first single “Bring It All Back“, “Never Had a Dream Come True“, “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “Have You Ever“, in addition to several songs that reached number two (“S Club Party“, “Two In a Million“, “reach“). S Club he also won two Brit Awards, for Best British Breakthrough Artist in 2000 and for Best British Single of the Year for “Don’t Stop Movin’” in 2002.

While Cattermole was the first member to leave the group in 2002, in 2008 he joined Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara for a mini reunion under the name of S Club 3. (This side project has continued with various lineup changes over the years, sometimes known as S Club All Stars).

In 2014, all members of S Club 7 they reunited for a charity event in the UK, and in 2015 they toured arenas. Last February, S Club 7 announced a second reunion tour for their 25th anniversary. The tour is scheduled to begin in October, though it’s unclear how, or if, S Club will continue with the shows after Cattermole’s death.

In addition to all his work in S Club 7Cattermole led his own band called Skuawho released a debut album, Kneelin 2014. In 2015, he was part of a touring theater production of Rocky Horror Show (an adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show), although he suffered a serious back injury that made it difficult for him to find work in the years that followed. A few years later, facing some financial difficulties, Cattermole drew media attention when she auctioned off her Brit Breakthrough Act Award on eBay (it eventually sold for £66,100).

