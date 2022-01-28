Former Member of Parliament Bart Snels becomes Inspector General at the Taxes, Surcharges and Customs Inspectorate (IBTD). That is Friday decided in the Council of Ministers on the recommendation of Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Internal Affairs, CDA). Snels will start in his new position on 1 February.

The IBTD is a recently established, independent branch of the Ministry of Finance that aims to help restore confidence in the tax authorities. This has been dented after, among other things, the Allowance Affair, in which tens of thousands of parents were wrongly forced to repay childcare allowance. It was also the reason for the resignation of the Rutte III cabinet in January last year. As a member of parliament for GroenLinks, Snels initiated the parliamentary interrogation into the Allowances affair.

Before he became a member of parliament, Snels was an editor for television programs, among other things Buitenhof, policy officer at the Ministry of Finance and lecturer in economics at the University of Twente.