Former One Direction member Liam Payne spent 100 days in self-isolation while recovering from alcoholism

Former member of the British group One Direction Liam Payne was treated for alcohol addiction in an American clinic. About this he told in a video for your Youtube channel.

Payne, 29, recalled that a year ago, due to alcoholism, he “sank to the very bottom and stopped recognizing himself.” “I was so angry at everything that was happening, but instead of looking inside myself, I decided to direct the aggression towards others,” he admitted.

According to the musician, the turning point was an interview during which he drank pure whiskey and said unpleasant things about former bandmate Zayn Malik. Following the release of the episode on social media, Payne agreed to seek treatment for his addiction. In an American clinic, he spent 100 days in isolation, without a telephone or other connection with the outside world. The man claims that after rehabilitation he has not been drinking for six months.

One Direction was founded in 2010. It included Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The team was one of the most commercially successful boy bands of all time. One Direction disbanded in 2015.

Liam Payne has previously said that he developed an addiction to alcohol and pills while on tour with One Direction. According to him, the band members were locked in hotel rooms, where the only entertainment was a mini-bar with alcohol.