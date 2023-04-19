Mexico.-An unfortunate fact It would have happened to a member of the Menudo group when he had his childhood and belonged to the musical project created in Pueto Rico, USA. He would never have spoken about the subject as clearly as he does now.

The former member of the Menudo group makes public that he was subjected to mistreatment by José Menéndez, who was murdered by his sons Lyle and Erik, sentenced to life in prison in 1996.

In various news portals it is shared that such an accusation of the ex-inmigrant of the Menudo group is revealed in the documentary series ‘Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed’, whose premiere is scheduled for May 2 in Peacock, NBCUniversal service.

And it’s Roy Roselló, a former member of the Menudo group, who accuses José Menéndez of having mistreated him when he was 14 years old and allegedly also for having “improperly touched” him.

This would have happened in the eighties, when the Menudo group was already a musical sensation in many countries around the world and they placed songs in the taste of youth such as ‘Claridad’ and ‘Get on my motorcycle’.

Roy Rossello. Instagram photo

José Menéndez was the father of the brothers Lyle and Erik, currently imprisoned in the USA after being sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his parents, José and Mary Louise.

The Today television program shows a preview of the content of the docuseries in which Roy exposes that was a victim of maltreatment by José Menéndez, when he allegedly visited his home in New Jersey, where he gave him to consume drugs.

The series is very strong, because it also talks about the case of the Menéndez brothers, who at the time denounced that their parents they would have been improperly touched for several years.

The brothers Lyle and Erik were sentenced in 1996 after being found guilty of having shot his parents to death with shotguns that they acquired in San Diego, California, USA.

At the time, the case of the murder of Lyle and Erik was very controversial and the subject was discussed for several years, since he was a music executive and she was a former beauty queen.

Currently, lawyers for the aforementioned brothers are seeking a new trial so that it can benefit them and they recover their freedom as soon as possible.

