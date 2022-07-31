USA.- A Canadian citizen who carried out propaganda actions for the Islamic State group and personally executed two Syrian soldiers in a video broadcast on social networks was sentenced to life in prison by a US federal judge.

Prosecutors had requested that punishment for Mohammed Khalifa, 39, a Saudi-born Canadian who played a prominent role in that organization from 2013 until his capture in 2019.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Khalifa played a crucial role in the group’s successful efforts to recruit tens of thousands of foreign fighters to defend the self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

In two well-known propaganda videos titled “Flames of War,” Khalifa is seen shooting Syrian soldiers in the back of the head who had dug their own graves. He also narrated the videos.

Khalifa’s defense attorneys had called for a 20-year prison sentence during Friday’s sentencing hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. They argued that Khalifa was less guilty than two British-born Islamic State members — Alexandra Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, nicknamed the “Beatles” by their captives — who personally beat and tortured Western hostages.

Both Kotey and Elsheikh were found guilty in Alexandria, Virginia. One was sentenced to life in prison and the other is expected to receive the same sentence when he is formally sentenced next month.

They also argued that it was unfair for the United States to impose such a harsh sentence on a Canadian who was not found guilty of directly killing or injuring any Americans and who could simply have been extradited to Canada.

Khalifa pleaded guilty last year to terrorism charges. In a letter to U.S. District Judge TS Ellis written ahead of Friday’s sentencing hearing in Alexandria, Khalifa said he felt compelled to help the Syrian people in their insurgency against dictator Bashar Assad, but made the mistake of choosing to become as a combatant instead of joining some assistance group.