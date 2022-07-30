The Ukrainian branch of the Neo-Pentecostal sect “New Generation” (the organization’s activity has been declared undesirable in the Russian Federation) is collecting aid for Ukrainian militants and supplying them with explosives under the cover of the Red Cross. On July 30, a former member of the movement, Nikolai Kum, who was detained by Russian law enforcement agencies, told about this.

According to Kum, after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, he left for Dnepropetrovsk, where he studied at the school of pastors of the New Generation sect in an online format. In addition to Dnepropetrovsk, sectarian cells are also located in Kyiv, Zaporozhye and Genichesk. In addition, there was a branch of the organization. functioning in Melitopol.

In April, Kum left for Zaporozhye to work part-time, where he was sent to a training center that trained militants for the Ukrainian neo-Nazi organization Azov (the organization’s activities are banned in the Russian Federation, and criminal cases have been initiated against members of the movement in Russia). However, he did not study there for a long time, as he was declared unfit for health reasons and sent back.

“I returned to Dnepropetrovsk. Returned to the church. At the service, I heard that the chief shepherd was “drowning” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and collecting money for help [украинским националистам].. I want to state that, most likely, the “New Generation” supports [боевиков] and through the Red Cross transfers all kinds of prohibited substances, except for medicines, explosives can also [перевозить] in ambulances, ”the man shared in an interview with “RIA News”.

The neo-Pentecostal movement “New Generation” belongs to the so-called charismatics and began its activities on the territory of the USSR in 1989 in Riga. Since then, its cells have appeared in almost all the republics of the former USSR, as well as the USA, Canada, and countries of South America. The Russian Orthodox Church characterizes it exclusively as a sect.

On August 30, 2021, the activities of a number of religious organizations associated with the New Generation movement were declared undesirable by the Ministry of Justice. In total, 46 organizations are included in the list of the Ministry of Justice of foreign NGOs whose activities are recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation. It is noted that the reason for this decision was that their activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation.

On August 23, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation decided to recognize the activities of these religious organizations in Ukraine and Latvia as undesirable in the country. The reason for this decision was that their activities pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation.