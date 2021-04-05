A former employee of Australia’s McDonald’s told how to bring fresh and crispy French fries home. His words are quoted by LADBible.

Bruno Bouchet, who worked at a fast food restaurant in Brisbane as a teenager for three years, noted that most shoppers make the same mistake when they buy fries to go: they close the bag. According to the Australian, this should not be done, as steam accumulates inside the paper bag and the potatoes continue to cook. Thus, by the time of arrival home, it becomes damp, sluggish and not so tasty.

Boucher added that if you just leave the bag open, the potatoes will cool faster. He proposed the following algorithm of actions: put the French fries on the bottom horizontally to keep warm. Then put hamburgers or other dishes on it, and leave the bag ajar. According to him, in this case, the potatoes will remain crisp and warm, as if in a restaurant.

Earlier, a former employee of the McDonald’s fast food restaurant chain spoke about the “secret menu” around which there are rumors. He noted that there are no secret dishes, but almost any position on the menu can be transformed to suit your taste.