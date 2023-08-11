Former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma, who is now one of the top advisers to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, said this Thursday (10th) that the assassination of Ecuador’s centre-right presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio “should not come as a surprise”, given the “impunity with which drug traffickers operate in many countries”.

According to him, “criminal factions act with complete impunity, not only to continue with the business, but also to use the profits from cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl or heroin to get rid of those they consider their opponents or to support politicians who are their allies “, he told EFE Agency.

The International Political Council, created by the opposition María Corina, and of which Ledezma is coordinator, launched an “alert to the international community” due to “new threats and harassment by members of the Nicolás Maduro regime against Machado”.

The leader of the Vente Venezuela party is the favorite to contest the 2024 elections, for a large coalition opposing Chavismo, according to polls on voting intentions for the primaries, which will take place later this year, on October 22.

“We want to warn that the physical integrity of María Corina Machado is at risk. Three serious threats in less than a week add to the multiple attacks that Machado has suffered since the beginning of the campaign for the primaries,” the International Political Council said in a statement.

On the last 7th, she denounced the use of the country’s Armed Forces for “political persecution” of candidates who travel in search of votes for the internal election.

This Thursday (10th), Machado continued his campaign in the state of Zulia, where, according to Ledezma, drug trafficking has one of its strongholds in Venezuela.

“The murder of Fernando Villavicencio should not come as a surprise to any international body, as he was denouncing the cartels [de drogas] and had received threats,” he said.

The secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, responded to the alert with a message on Twitter asking for “guarantees for the safety of María Corina Machado and her electoral command”.

“It is absolutely necessary that the threats and aggressions cease, the country needs transparent elections and without bandits”, emphasized Almagro. (With information from the EFE Agency)