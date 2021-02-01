The already convicted former mayor of Vladivostok Igor Pushkarev became a defendant in the case under the article on abuse of office with damage to the budget of 33 million rubles. website prosecutor’s office of the Primorsky Territory.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2009 to 2017, Pushkarev limited the commercial activities of economic entities providing passenger transportation services, pushing them out of the commercial services market.

Thus, the former mayor granted the priority right for transportation to municipal enterprises, which did not have a sufficient amount of transport. In addition, an organization controlled by his close relatives was involved in the maintenance and repair of buses. Thus, the amount of damage caused to the municipality amounted to more than 33 million rubles.

The case will be sent for consideration on its merits to the Leninsky District Court of Vladivostok.

Recall that Igor Pushkarev served as mayor of Vladivostok for eight years. According to the investigation, in 2008-2015, he helped a number of companies for bribes of 75 million rubles to win tenders for the construction of roads.

In 2019, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow found him guilty of abuse of office and taking a bribe. The official was elected a preventive measure in the form of 15 years in prison. In addition, a new criminal case was opened against the ex-mayor of Vladivostok on abuse of power and misappropriation.