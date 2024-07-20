Chihuahua, Chih.- The former mayor of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Cynthia C., could reach an agreement with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to repair the property damage to the municipality for selling public land to private individuals, which would result in her being released.

The above was reported by the Anti-Corruption prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela, who added that the objective of the proceedings is to obtain reparation for public damage, for which reason they are moving forward on an agreement.

“In the matter of NCG, she, the mayor, has lost all the appeals that her defense has filed, both for the linkage and for preventive detention and the precautionary measure. She can adhere to a criterion of opportunity and repair the patrimonial damage caused to the NCG City Council and we are working to make that happen. The most important thing is to compensate the patrimonial damage beyond having a public servant in prison who is involved in a crime due to corruption,” he said.

Cynthia C. has been charged with four embezzlement charges for the alleged sale of three municipal plots in 2021 and 2022. The former official has been accused of selling a total of 9 properties, but according to the first investigations by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, there could be around 70 that were illegally sold.

The former official was arrested on November 12 of last year on charges of embezzlement, as the charges against her indicated an alleged illegal sale of 6 municipal properties to private individuals, without the authorization of the City Council.