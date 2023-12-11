At an event in the capital of São Paulo, Bill de Blasio says he recognizes the Psol deputy as a “leader capable of connecting people”

Democrat Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York from 2010 to 2013, said he recognizes in the federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), a leader capable of being in any neighborhood and connecting with the community – a skill that he considered to be essential. “I was a leader of one of the biggest cities in the world, I know what a leader needs to deal with these problems. And that’s why I say: Boulos is the person who has to be mayor in the next election”, said de Blasio. He was in São Paulo this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) at an event organized by the Rosa Luxemburgo and Lauro Campos and Marielle Franco foundations with the theme “Challenges of Global Cities”. Boulos was also present.