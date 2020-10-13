Bengaluru: The crime branch has filed a charge sheet regarding the riots in August in Bangalore’s DJ Halli. In the 850-page charge sheet, former Congress mayor Sampat Raj has also been accused. The crime branch has summoned him for questioning again.

Let us know that on 11 August violence erupted in Bengaluru over a disputed religious post. In this, the miscreants burnt even the police station. Even police vehicles were set on fire.

Now after the Congress came to the fore, the Congress has called it a conspiracy of the government. Also called it a failure of the state government and the police. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivkumar has said that the police is taking the name of Congress leaders under pressure from the state government.

Apart from former mayor Sampat Raj, the name of Zakir Hussain has also appeared in the charge sheet. Both have been charged as accused 51 and 52. Earlier, Sampat Raj’s personal assistant Arun Kumar was arrested by the Crime Branch. He reportedly made more than 10 calls to SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha and others who are accused in the riots case. According to sources, the police have alleged in the charge sheet that Congress leaders along with SDPI instigated the Bangalore riots.

Earlier, the NIA arrested Sadiq Ali, the main accused in the riots. According to NIA sources, Sadiq Ali used to work with a bank as a recovery agent. Sources said that the bank’s recovery agent and allegedly a member of Congress’s links with Sadiq, the Indian State Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) were also investigated.

