Gisa Giacomin returned photographer’s bag after being identified by camera; daughter talks about “psychological change”

Former mayor of Catanduvas (SC) Gisa Aparecida Giacomin, 62, was indicted accused of stealing the bag of Carol Monteiro, a photographer from Ceará living in the United States, in a hotel on Avenida Beira Mar, in the Mucuripe neighborhood, in Fortaleza (CE).

Hotel security cameras recorded the moment when Giacomin, upon leaving the breakfast area, picked up a bag – which had apparently been forgotten by the photographer – and left the premises.

After registering a police report, the Deprotur (Tourist Protection Department), specialized unit of PC-CE (Ceará Civil Police), identified the suspect, who was summoned and appeared at the police unit.

At the police station, Gisa returned the belongings, which were returned to the owner.

WHAT THE FORMER MAYOR SAYS

In a note sent to Poder360Gisa’s daughter spoke in “psychological change”. Said to be “very difficult to try to explain everything that happened” and stated that the former mayor and her entire family are “suffering absurdly with all this”.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to Carol and we also understand her anguish at the time she was injured. That Gisa and our entire family are suffering absurdly with all of this We deeply regret what happened, and if we could go back in time to change this moment, we would do so without hesitation.”

Gisa Aparecida Giacomin was elected mayor of the city of Santa Catarina in 2008 and reelected in 2012. The businesswoman attempted a new term in 2020, but did not win.

WHAT THE PHOTOGRAPHER SAYS

To this digital newspaper, photographer Carol Monteiro stated that she had been “amazed” because the accused is someone who apparently “you don’t need to steal anything from anyone”.

“The video shows that a couple looked at the table, looked at the bag, knew there was a bag there that wasn’t theirs. They sat at the table, the girl took my bag, opened it, put the money in my pocket. She opened the wallets, saw the credit cards, saw everything.”he said.

Read the full note from Gisa Giacomin’s daughter below:

“It is very difficult to try to explain everything that happened. Especially because we ourselves are unable to process it, much less understand it. We do not agree with this way of acting by absolutely anyone, including Gisa. However, it is important to talk about how much she donated her time, life and love throughout her life. This error does not represent her. If it were not so, we would not have received countless messages of comfort, including from party opposition. It may seem convenient to say that it was some kind of psychological alteration. However, it leads us to believe that yes, there is no reason for her to have committed this inexplicable act. We would like to sincerely apologize to Carol and we also understand her anguish at the time she was hurt. That Gisa and our entire family are suffering absurdly with all of this. We deeply regret what happened, and if we could go back in time to change this moment, we would do so without hesitation.”