Former mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum leads voting intentions in the race for the Mexican Presidency in 2024 with an advantage of 18 percentage points over her closest rival, the senator Xóchitl Gálvez. The data is from research carried out by the newspaper El Financiero released on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).

With the support of current president Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum has 46% of voting intentions andrepresents the coalition between left-wing parties Morena (National Regeneration Movement), PT (Work Party) It is PVEM (Ecological Green Party of Mexico).

His main opponent, Galvéz, has 28% of the intentions and leads an opposition alliance that goes from the center-left to the center-right, composed of PAN ( Broken National Action), PRI (Institutional Revolutionary Party) and PRD (Party of the Democratic Revolution).

Survey data was collected from October 19 to 28, through in-person and phone interviews. In total, 1,620 Mexicans were interviewed in 60 polling stations across the country. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

The governor of the State of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia, appears as a possible 3rd presidential candidate for the MC (Citizen Movement), a center-left party, with 8% support. The remaining 18% of respondents did not express a preference for any of the candidates.

According to the research, the positive perception about Sheinbaum reaches 46% of the electorate, while the negative is 30%. Galvez has a positive perception of 30% and is seen negatively by 42%.

If either of the two candidates ahead in the polls is elected, it will be the first time that a woman will lead Mexico. The electoral process began on September 7th. Elections will be held on June 2, 2024.

The Mexican National Electoral Institute projects that more than 90 million people will go to the polls to renew political positions at federal and local levels. In addition to the president, senators, deputies, governors and mayors will also be elected. There is no 2nd round in the country.