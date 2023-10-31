Survey in the Lava Jato stronghold has Deltan Dallagnol and Rosangela Moro on the list of possible candidates

The former mayor of Curitiba and federal deputy Luciano Ducci (PSB-PR) leads voters’ preference in several scenarios for the 2024 municipal elections in the capital of Paraná.

According to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Tuesday (October 31, 2023) with 5 scenarios, Ducci would be either ahead, or technically tied with the former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (New) in scenarios where the 2 are in contention.

The research company carried out personal interviews with 805 voters in Curitiba, from October 26 to 29, 2023. The sample’s confidence level is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Here’s the full survey (PDF – 834 kB).

In the 1st scenario tested, Ducci has 25.6%, against 15.3% for the deputy Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-SP) and 14.7% from the former mayor Eduardo Pimentel (PSD). Next, are the former federal deputy Paulo Martins (PL), with 11.4%; and federal deputies Carol Dartora (PT), with 6.6%, and Maria Victoria (PP), with 6.6%. Those who did not know or knew how to answer totaled 8.4%. Blanks, nulls and abstentions were 11.4%.

WITH DALLAGNOL, LEPREVOST AND BETO RICHA

In another scenario, with the inclusion of Dallagnol and the state deputy Ney Leprevost (União Brasil) and the former governor Beto Richa (PSDB), there is a technical tie. Dallagnol received 15.5% of voting intentions, against 14.7% for Leprevost, 14.5% for Ducci, 13.7% for Beto Richa and 10.8% for Pimentel.

Next come Martins (7.5%), Dartora (5.5%) and Maria Victória (4.1%). “Don’t know/didn’t answer” amount to 6.5%, while “none/blank/null” is 7.3%.

Dallagnol had his candidacy revoked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in the 2022 elections based on the Clean Record Law, which provides for revocation of office and ineligibility for 8 years. It is unclear whether she will be able to run.

ANOTHER SCENARIO

Without Richa, but with Dallagnol and Leprevost in the dispute, the former mayor appears ahead, but tied in the margin of error. The score is: Ducci, with 19.8%; Leprevost, 16.3%; Dallagnol, 15.8%; Pimentel, 12.4%; Martin, 8.2%; Dartora, 6.1%; and Maria Victória, 5.6%. “Don’t know or didn’t answer” amount to 7.6%, while “none, blank or null” is 8.3%.

In a 4th scenario, now without Dallagnol and Richa, Ducci came in 1st, with 22.4% of voting intentions, technically tied with Leprevost, who received 19% of mentions. Pimentel had 14%; Martins, 12.3%; Dartora, 6.7%; and Maria Victória, 6.1%.

In the 5th and last scenario tested, the score was led by the PSB politician: Ducci had 28.1%; Leprevost, 19.8%; Pimentel, 17.5%; and Dartora, 9.4%. Undecided voters or those who will vote blank or invalid totaled 25.2%.

SATISFACTION SURVEY

The survey also measured voters’ satisfaction with the mayor’s current administration Rafael Greca (PSD). Among those interviewed, 70.6% said they approved of the government, while 26.5% disapproved and 3.0% did not know or had no opinion.

The popularity of the state government, Ratinho Junior (PSD), was at a similar level: 73.7% approved, 22.5% disapproved and 3.9% did not know or had no opinion.

The assessment of the federal government, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), shows the dissatisfaction of the majority of interviewees. 53.9% said they disapproved of the Lula government, compared to 43.0% who approved and 3.1% who did not know or had no opinion.