Former Mayor of Barranquilla and current Global Executive Director of Breathe Cities, Jaime Pumarejo participated this week in a conference on climate change held in Paris.

According to the criteria of

The meeting takes place in view of the events prior to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, through which Paris seeks to leave a message about environmental impact.

The former mayor of Barranquilla was invited by Anne Hidalgo, The Mayor of Paris, who attended the conference, which brought together a diverse group of global leaders, including nearly 60 mayors of cities from around the world, banks and multilateral organizations, was also present at the conference, as was the First Lady of Brazil.

The meeting focused on three main topics: the impacts of climate change, media responses to global climate issues, and the role of clean energy in environmental sustainability and urban greening.

During his speech, Pumarejo commented on the need to bring the climate change narrative to life on issues that are tangible in people’s daily lives, such as air quality, in line with his new role as CEO of Breathe Cities.

We arrived in Paris, one of our Breathe Cities, at a historic moment with the start of the Olympic Games. 60 mayors and world leaders signed a commitment to work more quickly on reducing pollution, environmental sustainability and inclusive growth. pic.twitter.com/jOuu5JDNvf — Jaime Pumarejo (@jaimepumarejo) July 26, 2024

The former mayor also participated in the meeting of the Global Commission on Financing Urban SDGs, led by Jeffrey Sachs, Mayor of Paris, and the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

This commission, which has been working for a year and has more than 85 experts and international leaders, presented the Roadmap for the creation of a Green Guarantee Fund for cities, which aims to provide better and more agile financing to the world’s cities to reduce poverty, improve access to services and adapt to/mitigate climate change.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which begins on Friday, will also be attended by Pumarejo and other international dignitaries, further highlighting the global focus on climate action and sustainable development. According to Sachs, It is expected that the first credit operations under this innovative and disruptive model will be carried out next year.

EL TIEMPO EDITORIAL