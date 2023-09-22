Friday, September 22, 2023, 10:51



Francisco Guillem Castaño promised this Thursday his position as councilor of the Yecla City Council after being elected in the last municipal elections in May, within the PSOE candidacy. Guillem was unable to take possession of his councilor’s record at the first plenary session of this term due to an illness that has kept him away from any activity in recent months.

The first democratic mayor elected in Yecla in 1979 returns to active politics 37 years later. He did so after promising his position this Thursday afternoon before a plenary session in which his closest relatives were present and also numerous friends who wanted to accompany him at this moment where “I admit that I have felt a little nervous.” , despite its long history.

The event was full of emotion for Francisco Guillem, who thanked “public health, my doctor, the staff of my health center, and the many people who have shown me that they love me to get out of this.”

After promising the position, Guillem hugged Cristóbal Ruiz, the general secretary of the PSOE of Yecla and municipal spokesperson for this formation. Ruiz was the person who proposed to Francisco Guillem to return to the front line of municipal politics and placed him as number three in the candidacy in the last municipal elections. The new councilor now completes the municipal corporation of the Yeclano town hall.