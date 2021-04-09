Germán Garavano and Paula Bertol, former officials of the Mauricio Macri government, presented a harsh report to the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, in which they alerted about “the institutional deterioration suffered by Argentine democracy “.

The communication was raised by the former Minister of Justice and the former Argentine representative before that body, on a day full of judicial matters that have the former president as the protagonist, such as the criminal complaint that Carlos Zannini will lead for the millionaire debt with the IMF and the case Argentine Mail..

“In the Argentine Republic today there is a strong deterioration of the institutions, with a marked advance especially on judicial independence, a deterioration that is aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis,” they stated.

In the official text, to which he had access Clarion, it is indicated that there is a “strategy undertaken by the current government coalition of the Argentine Republic, with the purpose of developing policies of concentration of power contrary to the system of checks and balances necessary for the effective validity of a truly democratic and republican regime” .

And it is pointed out that this action includes the “notorious affectation of the rule of law, judicial independence and freedom of expression” to “generate an area of ​​impunity with respect to the very serious acts of corruption that affected our country during its government. political sign than the current one. “

“As the Inter-American Democratic Charter indicates, the separation and independence of public powers are essential elements of representative democracy,” Garavano remarked on his Twitter account.

And he added that “state policy is functional to the objective of providing protection and guaranteeing impunity for those who – being officials or political allies of the current government – are accused, and in many cases convicted, of being responsible for serious cases of corruption.”

With @paulabertol we present to the Sec. Gral. of the OAS @ Almagro_OEA2015 a communication that demonstrates the institutional deterioration suffered by our democracy, threatened by events that overwhelm judicial independence and seek impunity by violating the constitution and human rights. – Germán Garavano (@german_garavano) April 9, 2021

“With the excuse of ‘lawfare’, The government intends to redesign the structure of the Justice and the Public Ministry in line with the fulfillment of its political objectives. The MPF’s half-sanction is unconstitutional as it delegates power over prosecutors to Congress, “he warned.

Followed, he assured that “the government seeks to create instability in the judges currently in office, to anyone who tries to contradict government positions, putting judicial independence in serious danger. “

“Government decisions have been adopted in violation of the principle of separation of powers, taking advantage of the situation generated by the current health crisis to illegitimately increase the scope of power and reduce the freedom spaces of citizens,” he insisted.

Paula María Bertol, former Argentine ambassador to the OAS.

And he also stated that “a significant number of facts that account for the attack on freedom of expression endanger a fundamental pillar of the rule of law.”

