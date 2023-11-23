Former Mass Effect lead writer Mac Walters has said his new studio Worlds Untold will be focused on creating fresh worlds and characters without limitation.

Its first project will be a near-future action-adventure game set “in a breathtaking world filled with mystery and exploration.”

The recently-announced Worlds Untold is based in Vancouver with a fully remote operation, and has been injected with cash from Chinese game giant NetEase.



Walters announced his departure from Mass Effect maker BioWare in January, after more than 19 years at the company. During that time he worked on Jade Empire and the original Mass Effect, before serving as lead writer on Mass Effect 2 and 3.

The Mass Effect series is now continuing on without Walters on board, as BioWare returns to the Milky Way, picking up the pieces from its Reaper war.

“As someone who’s been at the heart of building out new IPs in the past, I recognized the challenges.”

Speaking to Eurogamer about his new studio launch, Walters said Worlds Untold was “founded on the idea of ​​creating incredible IPs; worlds that have endless possibilities for storytelling.”

“As someone who’s been at the heart of building out new IPs in the past, I recognize the challenges, but also the opportunities with creating worlds from the ground up. In short, we spend a great amount of effort and care in crafting the world , then we turn our attention to the characters, and finally the story and gameplay.

“By being intentional in preserving the tenets of the IP, we make sure to create future opportunity for discovery, but also avoid painting ourselves into a corner that could lock us in a certain direction.”

While the video game industry is dominated by a relatively small number of big franchises – indeed, BioWare’s next projects are both the next chapters in its two biggest series – Walters said that interest in new IP remained strong.

“Ultimately, if the past few years of streaming television are any indication, people love new IP; especially when it’s exceptionally well crafted and a diverse set of characters wrapped up in a brilliant story.”



Worlds Untold’s first staff photo, with Mac Walters pictured top right. | Image credit: Worlds Untold

Walters is joined at Worlds Untold by Dragon Age alum Elizabeth Lehtonen as the studio’s head of production, and concept artist Ramil Sunga as its head of art.

“One of the core principles of Worlds Untold is bringing together a team with diverse backgrounds and unique experiences,” Walters continued. “So, while there a couple of [BioWare] alumni, we are really looking for people who come from different studios, or even varied industries, to help us create something truly unique.

“And that is very much with the intention of leaning into story and worldbuilding. The vision for the studio, Creating Worlds we Dream of Discovering, stems from my own passion for imagining places we would love to explore and inhabit.”

In a statement on the studio’s founding, NetEase said the company was hoping to build franchises “with depth and possibility that can’t be contained in a single game, or even a single medium.”

“We want to craft worlds so memorable that you see them in your dreams when you close your eyes at night,” Walters concluded. “I think the very best way to bring those worlds to life, and make them relatable and meaningful, is to fill them with believable characters, caught up in a story full of mystery and wonder. And of course, putting the player in the leading role of that story.”

Back in 2021, I chatted with Mac Walters to hear tales of Mass Effect 3’s development and how the studio worked to bring the series’ original trilogy to close.