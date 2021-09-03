Pen Farthing is safe today. He was able to hug his wife Kaisa again, but everything he lived, the decisions he made and the things he saw continue to haunt him and he tells them in an interview with the DailyMail: “Of the animals I brought to the UK five cats have died during the trip, while one of the dogs was stabbed by a Taliban while we were passing the final checks at the airport “says the former British Royal Navy marine who managed to rescue about 170 dogs and cats from Afghanistan. Nowzad shelter which he created years ago in Kabul. Worse went to Dave, an acquaintance of his who ran a security company in Kabul: while he walked away for a moment and left his two pet dogs with the staff, the Taliban managed to pick them up, take them out of the airport and they shot him.

But thanks to his courage some 170 animals managed to reach the UK. But even upon his arrival Farthing had to dismiss the accusations of those who say that his dogs and cats are full of diseases and should be put down: “Whoever is saying this is saying a lot of bullshit – says the former marine once again. without compromise – . One of the things we are proud of at Nowzadì is that every single animal is fully vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus, distemper, kennel cough, treated for fleas and ticks, and dewormed. They are all sterilized and the blood samples have been sent to Defra (Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ed) to prove they have the relevant antibodies for rabies ».

“My staff told me:” You have to leave “”

“The Arca operation ended with partial success.” Farthing since his landing in London has never been able to fully rejoice in his enterprise: in a few days he managed to raise over 420 thousand euros to rent a private plane to escape from the hell of Afghanistan, he managed to leave despite the failure support of British politics, but failed to rescue his staff and their families.

“It was the staff who made the decision for me to make a second try myself. They told me: “Don’t stay. You have to take the dogs out. The Taliban will shoot him ”- Farthing told the DailyMail with his eyes full of emotion. I gave them three months’ salary and a couple of hundred dollars more. I told them, “Put this in your pocket. But don’t spend it. I want it back when I see you in England. This is your emergency money ”. Then I went around and hugged every one of them, including the girls. Everyone was very excited ».

“I’ve never said people’s animals before”

“Now we have brought them back to the dark ages. My young women veterinarians – one was the face of the new Afghanistan – had to come to work in burka when I was about to leave – says the former British marine full of rabbi -. People can say what they want about this mission, but they weren’t there. They weren’t there when I lost two young marines in 2006 to make sure the Taliban weren’t in power. Now we have just given them back the whole country “

Farthing also returns to the controversy that arose in his country from those who attacked his operation to rescue animals while thousands of people wanted to escape from the hell of Afghanistan: “All this shit about putting animals before people .. I never said my dogs were a priority before people. I never said I was a priority – the former soldier explains decisively -. Taking care of animals doesn’t mean not caring about people, I don’t understand where all this comes from. It is the people who persecute me. I can still see two of my young vets sitting there crying when we got back to Nowzad after the first failed attempt to get to the airport. This is what will never stop playing like a loop in my mind until I get them out of that hell. “

