More than 50 former employees of Mappin received this Monday (17), in , payments of R$ 2.3 million referring to labor debts from 23 years ago, since the store’s bankruptcy.

The president of the São Paulo Commerce Workers Union – where Mappin’s former employees received the money – Paulo Ricardo Patah, said in a statement that the institution never gave up on recovering the workers’ labor rights.

“At the beginning, nobody believed that the Union would make it and the result has now come with the delivery of these checks”, said Edson Ramos, General Secretary of the Union.

Mappin’s empire collapsed in the 1990s and left a trail of debt. In this action by former employees, only one of the employees received more than R$ 1 million.

